Donna Nicholas Parks
Brandon - Donna Nicholas Parks passed away at the age of 67 on October 27, 2020.
Donna was born in Memphis, TN, the first of four children to Don and Betty Nicholas. She grew up in Jackson, MS and lived in Birmingham, AL for 18 years, where she raised her family. She and her husband have been in Brandon, MS since 2003.
Donna was creative and artistic. She loved the beach. She was a nurse by trade and had gift of compassion. Donna was most known for her kindness and care for people and she had a light that drew people to her.
Donna was a member of Pinelake Church in Brandon and Riverchase United Methodist Church in Birmingham, AL. Her faith never wavered. She was a witness to others and everyday exemplified God's love and acceptance.
Donna is survived by her husband, Don Parks; her children Jennifer Holloman, Allison Cook and Adam Parks; her grandchildren, Blakely, Jaxon, Melynn and Parks; her parents, Don and Betty Nicholas; her brothers, Terry, David and Mark Nicholas. She was a loving aunt to 9 nieces and nephews and her in-laws call her both family and friend.
Service will be held at Pinelake Church, main campus on Lakeland Drive, Wednesday, November 4th at 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
American Brain Tumor Associationwww.abta.org
Musella Foundationwww.virtualtrials.org