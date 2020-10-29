1/1
Donna Nicholas Parks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Nicholas Parks

Brandon - Donna Nicholas Parks passed away at the age of 67 on October 27, 2020.

Donna was born in Memphis, TN, the first of four children to Don and Betty Nicholas. She grew up in Jackson, MS and lived in Birmingham, AL for 18 years, where she raised her family. She and her husband have been in Brandon, MS since 2003.

Donna was creative and artistic. She loved the beach. She was a nurse by trade and had gift of compassion. Donna was most known for her kindness and care for people and she had a light that drew people to her.

Donna was a member of Pinelake Church in Brandon and Riverchase United Methodist Church in Birmingham, AL. Her faith never wavered. She was a witness to others and everyday exemplified God's love and acceptance.

Donna is survived by her husband, Don Parks; her children Jennifer Holloman, Allison Cook and Adam Parks; her grandchildren, Blakely, Jaxon, Melynn and Parks; her parents, Don and Betty Nicholas; her brothers, Terry, David and Mark Nicholas. She was a loving aunt to 9 nieces and nephews and her in-laws call her both family and friend.

Service will be held at Pinelake Church, main campus on Lakeland Drive, Wednesday, November 4th at 11:30.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

American Brain Tumor Associationwww.abta.org

Musella Foundationwww.virtualtrials.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sebrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved