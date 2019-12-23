|
|
Donnie Lee Bennett
St. Louis - Donnie Lee Bennett, age 70, originally from Morton, MS slipped away to an eternity with God, on December 20, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. Following a long struggle with cancer and fighting so hard for several years, beating the odds, the doctor called him a "Freak of Nature." He never had a negative comment about what he was going through, and focused his last week's talking about Advent and "The Baby Jesus."
Donnie, better known as "Pops," leaves behind his wife of almost 50 years, Barbara Gayle Simpson Bennett and one daughter, Ashli Gayle Bennett Peterson [Tom]. He also was the treasured grandfather, "Pops," of Aiden Bennett Peterson and Ashten Roque Peterson. Donnie has many brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim and Janis Simpson, Huntsville, Alabama, Ben and Jan Simpson, John Michael and Janie Simpson, all of Brandon, MS, Randy and Rene Simpson of Morton, MS, and Robert Warren of Pelahatchie, MS. Pops has several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Lee "Doc" Bennett and Lodena Bailey Bennett, sister and brother-in-law Cleo and Michael Schoch, niece Michelle Schoch, and special in-laws James and Dorothy Simpson, as well as sister-in-law, Carole Eaton, whom he absolutely adored.
Donnie was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He laughingly said he joined the Air Force to see the world, and was sent to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. He had a varied career, earning a degree in Therapeutic Recreation at the University of Southern Mississippi, yet starting his career in sales in Jackson, MS following graduation. After traveling across the country for many years, he started his own soft drink distributorship, Bennett Beverage Company, meeting with long term success. He and Barbara later moved to Gautier, MS into a house they had built in earlier years. Donnie graduated from the Police Academy, USM Long Beach, at age forty-eight working as a Parole Officer for the Department of Corrections. Following retirement, he began working part time with the City of Gautier, helping with the recreation department and coaching young boys' football. Donnie helped many young, as well as older people over the years, never wanting anyone to acknowledge his actions. As a result, a scholarship has been started in his name for young children who are unable to pay to participate in city sports. Despite his success and many accomplishments, Donnie was the most unpretentious person ever.
Pops loved to laugh and joke, and beginning with friends at USM, he nicknamed almost every person he came to know, especially family members. But more than joking, he loved his two grandsons and his wife and daughter; his greatest pleasure was spoiling each of them. He and Aiden loved sitting in the swing talking about football and laughing about life in general. He took every opportunity to talk to him about how to be a man, and become successful. But mostly, he wanted Aiden to be a man of honor. As for his relationship with Ashten, they laughed and joked, and danced each second they were together, making memories in every way. Ashli called him "Daddy Boy" for many years, a testament of the love they shared. Pops' love for football also brought joy into his life, specifically watching Georgia, LSU, and the New Orleans Saints. His history with the sport allowed him to give detailed information, it seemed, about every player and team for as far back as he could remember. Pops had a large storehouse of information about most topics one would talk about. He would share this no matter the subject.
A funeral service in memory of Donnie will be held at his church, New Life Assembly of God, Hwy 90 Pascagoula, MS on Saturday, December 28. Family will greet friends and Loved Ones at 11:00 a. m. at the church, with a service at 12:00 pm. Rev. Lavoy Hart will be officiating, with memories offered by Carlos A. Moulds of Gautier, MS and Father Mike O'Connor of Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St. Louis, MS.
Following a cremation, the family will, at a later time, join together for a military memorial service at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019