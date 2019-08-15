|
Donnie Shaw Thomas
Clinton - Donnie Shaw Thomas passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Clinton, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm and Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at Lakewood Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 11 am. Interment will be at High Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Sebastopol at 2 pm.
She was employed at Packard Electric for 26 years and retired in 1999. She was a member of Pocahontas Baptist Church and a resident of Clinton for 50 years. She had many friends that she enjoyed cooking and growing flowers for. She never met a stranger and enjoyed traveling. She was a blessing to everyone that met her.
Donnie was born in Neshoba County, MS in 1931 to the late Richard W. and Nellie Davidson Shaw. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Thomas; son, Jeffrey S. Thomas; three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by sons, Charles G. Thomas, Braxton, MS and Anthony (Kerry) Thomas, Clinton, MS; daughter-in-law, Janell Boudreaux; sisters, Florine Watkins and Rachel Mulholland; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019