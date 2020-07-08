Dora "Joy" Ross Baggett



Madison, MS - Dora "Joy" Ross Baggett died Tuesday July 7, 2020 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. She was 89 years old.



Born and raised in Hattiesburg MS, she was the daughter of Robert Mars and Kathleen Sanders Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene D. Baggett.



She is survived by her daughters, Lynn May and Martha Orcutt (Eddie), her grandsons, Jeffrey May, Patrick May, Daniel May, James Orcutt (Sheila), John Orcutt (Heidi), Stephen Orcutt and Robert Orcutt. One great-grandson Ryan Mulhovo.



Visitation will be held at St Richard Catholic Church in Jackson, MS at 9:00 am Friday, July 10, 2020 followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am. There will be a graveside service at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS at 1:30 pm. Funeral services are provided by Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland MS.









