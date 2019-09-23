|
|
Dorcas Ann Bryant
Brandon, MS - Dorcas Ann Bryant, 88, passed away at her home on September 21, 2019. She was born on December 19, 1930 in Schlater, MS to Lomer and Ruby Bryant. Visitation will be 1pm Monday, September 23, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with the service following at 2pm in the chapel. Interment will be in Terry Cemetery in Terry, MS.
After graduating from Terry High School, she attended Hinds Junior College and The University of Southern Mississippi. She was employed in Jackson as a secretary before retiring. Ann was an active member of Crossgates United Methodist Church in Brandon, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Waters; brothers-in-law, Jack Waters and Mike Vinson; niece, Vicki Waters and nephew, Mark Vinson. Survivors include her sister, Martha Bryant Vinson of Brandon, MS; nephew, Thad Vison (Jill) of Arlington, VA and Cris Vinson (Sorena) of Brandon, MS; great nieces, Onsby Vinson and Stella Vinson of Brandon, MS.
Memorials may be made to Crossgates United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 23, 2019