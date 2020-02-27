|
Doris Bokros Pritchard
Flowood - Doris Bokros Pritchard, 84, of Flowood, MS, passed away at on February 27, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.
Doris was born on July 16, 1935, in Brookfield, OH, the daughter of Albert Harry and Julia Jackson Meeker. She grew up as an only child on a dairy farm and was no stranger to hard work. Doris graduated from Brookfield High School in 1953. She married George F. Bokros in 1954 and she was devoted to raising their four children. After relocating to Jackson, MS in 1974, she worked at the Bell South Telephone Company and McRae's Department Store. She married Thomas (Tommy) L. Pritchard in 1980. She cared dearly for her family and always kept up with their activities. Her hobbies were sewing, croqueting, reading, and staying connected with her family and friends. She and Tommy enjoyed square dancing, listening and watching country music stars, cheering on their favorite sports teams, and traveling the country in their motor home. They attended Fannin United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Pritchard of Flowood; son, Dan Bokros (wife, Christy) of Pearl, MS; son, Gary Bokros (wife, Faye) of Ooltewah, TN, son, Randy Bokros (wife, Mary) of St. John's, FL, daughter, Sandy Richardson (husband, John) of Cantrall, IL, and step-daughter, Terri Cahoon of Forest, MS. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fannin United Methodist Church, 2851 Hwy 471, Brandon, MS 39047 or the Better Breathers Club, St. Dominic's Hospital, 969 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216 to assist those coping with COPD. Her final resting place will be in the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020