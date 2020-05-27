Doris Gallaspy Stringer
Florence - Doris Cutrer Gallaspy Stringer, 92, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 25, 2020 at The Arbor in Ridgeland, where she was residing. There will be a visitation on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. Due to the current situation, only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time for visitation. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories in Florence.
Mrs. Stringer was born January 26, 1928 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Oscar Bacot and Lottie Rushing Cutrer. She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church in Florence where she was very active. She was an enthusiastic member of the UMW and she was the President of Young at Heart at her church. She worked at Bellsouth for over 30 years and was a member of the Bellsouth Pioneers. She loved gardening and growing flowers, cooking, and hosting her family and friends. She loved having her family get together. When she lived in Bay Springs, she was highly active in the community and was even the President of the local Garden Club.
Along with her parents, Oscar and Lottie Cutrer, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, John Kennedy Gallaspy, Sr. and Bill R. Stringer; her son, John Kennedy "Kenny" Gallaspy, Jr.; and her brothers, Oscar Cutrer, Jr. and Doyle Cutrer. She is survived by her daughter, Dannette Fant of Madison, MS; sister, Mary "Frances" Morris; grandchildren, Aimee (Lance) Myers, Natalie (Grady) Portera, Loren Tillman, Josh Gallaspy and Joel (Emily) Gallaspy; and great grandchildren, Haley (Jay) McMillian, Carleigh ( Billy) Bishop, Taylor Thomas, Hagen Davis Bishop, Ava Bishop, and Cohen Gordon.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Florence - Doris Cutrer Gallaspy Stringer, 92, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 25, 2020 at The Arbor in Ridgeland, where she was residing. There will be a visitation on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. Due to the current situation, only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time for visitation. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories in Florence.
Mrs. Stringer was born January 26, 1928 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Oscar Bacot and Lottie Rushing Cutrer. She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church in Florence where she was very active. She was an enthusiastic member of the UMW and she was the President of Young at Heart at her church. She worked at Bellsouth for over 30 years and was a member of the Bellsouth Pioneers. She loved gardening and growing flowers, cooking, and hosting her family and friends. She loved having her family get together. When she lived in Bay Springs, she was highly active in the community and was even the President of the local Garden Club.
Along with her parents, Oscar and Lottie Cutrer, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, John Kennedy Gallaspy, Sr. and Bill R. Stringer; her son, John Kennedy "Kenny" Gallaspy, Jr.; and her brothers, Oscar Cutrer, Jr. and Doyle Cutrer. She is survived by her daughter, Dannette Fant of Madison, MS; sister, Mary "Frances" Morris; grandchildren, Aimee (Lance) Myers, Natalie (Grady) Portera, Loren Tillman, Josh Gallaspy and Joel (Emily) Gallaspy; and great grandchildren, Haley (Jay) McMillian, Carleigh ( Billy) Bishop, Taylor Thomas, Hagen Davis Bishop, Ava Bishop, and Cohen Gordon.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.