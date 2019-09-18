Services
Riverwood Family Funeral Service Inc
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stronghope Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Stronghope Baptist Church
Doris Gandy Armstrong


1925 - 2019
Doris Gandy Armstrong Obituary
Mrs. Doris Gandy Armstrong

Wesson - Services for Mrs. Doris Gandy Armstrong of Wesson are 11:00 am Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Stronghope Baptist Church with visitation from 10:00 until time of service. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

Mrs. Doris Gandy Armstrong, 94, went to be with her Lord on September 15, 2019, at the Beehive Assisted Living.

She was born on March 28, 1925, to the late, Abijah Clarence Gandy, Jr. and Estelle Florence Moore Gandy.

She was a member of Stronghope Baptist Church. She will be missed by all that knew her and loved her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Byron Armstrong, Sr., brothers, Wayne Gandy and Leman Gandy and sisters, Wilda Davis and Nancy Ashley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Byron Armstrong and wife, Ann of Vicksburg, MS; and daughter, Nancy Dykes and husband, Jerry of Wesson, MS.

She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Carole (Justin) Bass, of Wesson, MS., Jeff (Katie) Armstrong, of Wynnewood, OK., Alyson (Garrett) Doles, of Vicksburg, MS. and great-grandchildren, Avery Bass and Zachary Doles.

It is with gratitude and a special thank you to the Beehive Assisted Living and Deaconess for the loving care of our mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stronghope Baptist Church.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019
