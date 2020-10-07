1/
Doris H. Carter
Doris H. Carter

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Doris H Carter peacefully passed away at the age of 85 in St. Louis, MO. Doris was born on August 12, 1935 in Waco, TX to the late Charles and June Hawkins.

As a 1956 graduate of Baylor University, she married Billy Hudgens on August 24, 1956 and moved to Mississippi in 1959. She became a long-time resident of the Clinton and Jackson area in 1968. She retired as a paralegal from Butler Snow. She married Charles Carter in February 2004.

Doris was preceded in death by her father, Charles, her mother, June, and her husband Billy. She is survived by her sister Dot Autrey; her children Wendy (Dean) Shaw and Craig (Brenda) Hudgens; her grandchildren Deanna (Jerry) Palagallo, Alyssa (Joe) Clarkin, Kelly Shaw, and Shelby Hudgens; and her great-grandsons Avery and Graham Palagallo. A funeral service will not be held at this time.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
