Doris Helen Caldwell Nix
Ridgeland - Doris Helen Caldwell Nix, 93, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home with a graveside to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Nix was born in Talladega, AL to the late Edgar D. and Elvie Keith Caldwell. She was a member of Daniel Memorial Baptist Church and a resident of Jackson since 1947.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam Nix; brothers, Drayton and Arnold Caldwell; sisters, Edna Campbell, Miriam Williams and Ellie Jim Brown. She is survived by her sons, Wayne Nix (Robbie) of Gulfport, MS and Joel Nix (Denise) of Raymond, MS; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019