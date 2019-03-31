Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
For more information about
Doris Nix
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Helen Caldwell Nix


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Helen Caldwell Nix Obituary
Doris Helen Caldwell Nix

Ridgeland - Doris Helen Caldwell Nix, 93, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home with a graveside to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Nix was born in Talladega, AL to the late Edgar D. and Elvie Keith Caldwell. She was a member of Daniel Memorial Baptist Church and a resident of Jackson since 1947.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam Nix; brothers, Drayton and Arnold Caldwell; sisters, Edna Campbell, Miriam Williams and Ellie Jim Brown. She is survived by her sons, Wayne Nix (Robbie) of Gulfport, MS and Joel Nix (Denise) of Raymond, MS; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now