Doris Jean BarlowBrandon - Doris Jean Barlow, 77, of Brandon, Ms., flew into the arms of Jesus on August 14 2020, at her home while surrounded by family. Visitation will be 12:30pm-2pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Memorial service will be held August 18 2020 at Stringer Family Chapel, officiated by Reverend Stan Lobin. The graveside service will follow at Antioch Baptist Cemetery in Hazlehurst.Mrs. Barlow was born April 23 1943 to the late Zona Viola Blue and William Amos Blue of Johnsonville, NC. She attended Ben Haven High School where she was a spirited varsity cheerleader. She moved to Mississippi in 1959 and was married to the love of her life, Rev. Burnell Barlow Sr. for 61 years. She was active in church service as a pastors wife and a member of many auxiliaries.During her careers years, she trained and worked as a lab technician and Phlebotomist for the State Health Department of Ms. Mrs. Barlow enjoyed gardening, traveling, and caring for her many pets. She was an avid seamstress and talented artist with witty bubbly personality. She had a beautiful alto voice and often sang with her husband and daughters in church. In her later years, Mrs. Barlow was known as Maw Maw to her 22 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren all of which consumed her heart.Mrs. Barlow was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Carolyn Louise Estrada. Survivors include her loving husband, Rev Burnell Barlow, Sr.; sister, Helen Marie Zapata; daughters, Tammy (Stan) Lobin, Julie (Mike) Rehms, Wanda (Troy) Olson: Sons, Burnell "Bennie" Barlow, Jr., Danny Gray Barlow; grandchildren, Joey (Nikki) Hux, Ryan (Katelan) Barlow, Jennifer Nicole Mooney, Garrett (Racheal) Lobin, Brittany (Zach) Bond, Ashley (Chris) Blansett, Ronnie Hales, Kayleigh Barlow, Ben Barlow, Jeremy (Daniel) Rehms, Brooke (Garrett) Yelverton, Daniel Le'Ann Bowman, Jenny (Jeremiah) Johnson, Ashley Melton, Kyle Davies, Jessica (Geraud) Starr; special friends of family, Donna Patricia Stringer, Daniel Bruce Brown, and 42 precious great grandchildren. Doris was blessed beyond measure and eternally loved.