Doris Kay Rench Bagwell
Jackson - Doris Kay Rench Bagwell, a retired registered nurse born April 4, 1934, died April 11, 2019 at St. Dominic's Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Lavaughn Bagwell.
Survivors include children, Brenda R. Harrington (Steve), William C. "Bill" Reeves (Lesleigh), Elizabeth A. "Betty" Harmon (Tommy), Robert Allen Reeves. Grandchildren include Kimberly Harmon Liston, Elizabeth Harmon Burleson, Kimberlyn Reeves, Brendon Reeves, Madison Reeves, and Lilyanne Reeves.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Chapel at Broadmoor Baptist Church with the service following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Broadmoor Baptist Church, Happy Hearts Sunday School Class, 1531 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison, MS 39110, or to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 14, 2019