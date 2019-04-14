Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Chapel at Broadmoor Baptist Church
1531 Highland Colony Parkway
Madison, MS
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel at Broadmoor Baptist Church
1531 Highland Colony Parkway
Madison, MS
Resources
Doris Kay Rench Bagwell Obituary
Doris Kay Rench Bagwell

Jackson - Doris Kay Rench Bagwell, a retired registered nurse born April 4, 1934, died April 11, 2019 at St. Dominic's Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Lavaughn Bagwell.

Survivors include children, Brenda R. Harrington (Steve), William C. "Bill" Reeves (Lesleigh), Elizabeth A. "Betty" Harmon (Tommy), Robert Allen Reeves. Grandchildren include Kimberly Harmon Liston, Elizabeth Harmon Burleson, Kimberlyn Reeves, Brendon Reeves, Madison Reeves, and Lilyanne Reeves.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Chapel at Broadmoor Baptist Church with the service following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Broadmoor Baptist Church, Happy Hearts Sunday School Class, 1531 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison, MS 39110, or to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 14, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
