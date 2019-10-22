|
|
Doris Latimer Doss
Clinton - Doris Latimer Doss, age 96 went into the arms of her heavenly father on October 18, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday October 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Lakewood Memorial Funeral Home, Clinton Blvd. and again one hour prior to the funeral services on Friday. Memorial services will be held in the Chapel of Lakewood Memorial Funeral Home, Clinton Blvd. Friday at 11:00 am. Due to ongoing construction in the cemetery, there will be no Graveside Services.
Doris was born January 13, 1923 in Jackson to Robert Brown (Bob) Latimer and Eva Fryant Latimer. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph R. Doss, Jr.; parents; brother; Howard Latimer (Bell), sisters; Mary Lorena Latimer, Lorena Latimer Clayton (Jimmy) and Elsie Latimer Daly (Joseph).
She graduated from Central High School, and from Clark's Business School December 6, 1941, (1 day before Pearl Harbor) and began employment with the Mississippi Employment Security Commission from which she retired after 32 years of service. In 1975, she and her family moved from Jackson to Clinton.
For years, Doris' love was teaching a Sunday School Class or Bible Studies. She loved First Baptist Clinton and enjoyed being a part of the Joy Makers, Forever Young and serving where needed. Travelling with her family was a special joy. Friends were special to her and brought her so much pleasure.
She is survived by two sons; Joseph Robert Doss (Nan) Hattiesburg, and William Rodney Doss (Nancy), Clinton; four grandchildren; Mary Elizabeth Doss, Angela Doss, Lindsey Doss Chenhall (Brent) and Matthew Doss (Sara), three great grandsons and one great step-granddaughter and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express appreciation to Mary Powers (Parker) and Cheryl Yelverton (Joel), her nieces for their loving help. Also, special appreciation to Doris's long time caregivers: Mary Jo, Dorothy, Jerdean, Barbara, Linda and Corine for their faithfulness and tireless help and assistance over the past few years and to the staff of Clinton Health Care and Pax Hospice for their attentive care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church Joy Makers Choir, First Baptist Church, Clinton or .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019