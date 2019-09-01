Services
Alta Woods Baptist Church
168 Colonial Dr
Jackson, MS 39204
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alta Woods Baptist Church
Jackson, MS
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Alta Woods Baptist Church
Jackson, MS
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Briarhill Cemetery
Florence, MS
Doris M. Compere


1936 - 2019
Doris M. Compere Obituary
Doris M. Compere

Byram - Doris Marie Meek Compere, 83, passed from this life into the next life at 6:51 Friday night at UMMC, surrounded by her family.

Service will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Alta Woods Baptist Church in Jackson, with visitation held prior from 9:00 to 11:00 am. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm at Briarhill Cemetery in Florence, MS.

Doris was born in Aberdeen, Mississippi, January 20, 1936 to Clarence Hughes and Laura Lee Meek. While still young, the family moved to Pontotoc. She graduated Pontotoc High School and MUW. She was valedictorian of high school. She married Art Compere August 18, 1957. They left right away to teach school in Bakersfield, California, but returned after one year. They felt called to be missionaries and needed further training. They set sail for Nigeria July 1965 but served only two terms. They retired to get better treatment for their son who became diabetic at 4 ½ while in Nigeria. After retirement, Doris taught school two years in Mendenhall and 18 years at Byram High School. She gave her heart to teaching and was chosen star teacher nine times while at Byram. Her Byram speech team brought home many trophies from speech tournaments. The theater at Terry High is named after her.

She was an active member of Alta Woods Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday school there. Doris tended daily to flowers in pots as well as in her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Hugh (Barbara) Meek, her sisters Sis (Adrian) Taylor and Lloyd (James) Owens. She is survived by Art, her husband of 62 years, her daughter, Laura (Shawn) Kinsey, sons Richard (Lisa) Compere and David (Meg) Compere, sister Nell (John) Priest, as well as 6 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Youth Ministry at Alta Woods Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 1, 2019
