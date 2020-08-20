1/2
Doris McDavid
1931 - 2020
Doris McDavid

Brandon - Doris McDavid, age 89, of Brandon, a precious mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and sister passed from this life to the next on August 19, 2020 following complications after a fall.

She was born on February 27, 1931 to Alford Lee and Marzie Dear Buckley. Doris was the oldest of eight children. She left home after high school and moved to Jackson, MS where she worked as a waitress at the Green Derby Restaurant for thirty years. Doris married Walter McDavid and they had one daughter, Bebe. After retiring, she was a full-time home maker. Besides her family, her passion was her yard which was always a showplace. She adored her role as "Mama D" to granddaughters, Andrea "Andie" and Jenny. She also loved her Fur-Baby, Bella and those who came before her, "Hutchie" and Smokey.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Bebe Thompson, son-in-law, Ty Thompson; granddaughter, Andrea McBride, grandson-in-law, Tony McBride; brothers, Willie Buckley, James Buckley, Ervin Buckley, and Mike Buckley as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter McDavid; beloved granddaughter, Jenny Thompson; sister and best friend, Peggy Prassel; brothers, Bobby Buckley and Lovie Buckley, and nephew Bryan Prassel.

Visitation will be at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bogue Chitto, MS at 11:00am with visitation from 10:00am-11:00am at the church. She will be buried in the church cemetery next to her husband, Walter, immediately after the service.

The family would like to acknowledge Assisting Angels and Home Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Juvenile Diabetes or Breast Cancer Research.

You may off your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
AUG
22
Burial
in the church cemetery
