Doris Myers Burney



Burney - Doris Burney, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Walter Reed Convalescent & Rehab Center in Gloucester, Va.



Born September 2, 1926 to Curvin Myers and Sadie Aughenbaugh in York, PA; she married Charles Burney in 1951 At Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. She moved to Crystal Springs, Mississippi shortly after. The couple lived in Crystal Springs until 2005 when they relocated to Newport News, Virginia.



Starting out at Truckers Exchange Bank, she had a long banking career, retiring from Sunburst Bank in the 1990's and, later working for Copiah Bank for many years as well.



She was preceded in death by her Husband, Charles Burney and Son, James C Burney "Jim".



She is survived by her Grandchildren: Amanda Burney Gray of Yorktown, VA, Gary Burney (Tommi) of Madison, TN, Amy Burney Burroughs (Jeremy) and Patrick Lay (Francheska), Daughter in Law: Carol Burney, and Sisters: LouAnn Taylor of Crystal Springs and Joan Dawson of Dover, PA.



Services will be held at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, MS on Friday, July 12, 2019 with viewing at 10am and services to follow at 11am. She will be buried beside Charles and Jim at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Published in Clarion Ledger on July 11, 2019