Dorothy Ann Elizabeth Pennington
Jackson, MS - Dorothy Pennington departed this life on February 2,2020. Born in South Bend, Indiana in Nineteen thirty-one, she went to school there until the family, a mother and father, moved to Milledgeville, Georgia where she went to high school. She studied Art at the High Museum of Art on Peachtree Street in Atlanta, Georgia. Later she maintained a farm in the County of Madison, Mississippi. She is a resident of Jackson and the only survivors are cousins on her father's side.
She was loved by her friends and caregivers for her unique spirit and qualities of creating all forms of art to her last days in her writing skills, drawings and paintings.
A graveside service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Please visit www.lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020