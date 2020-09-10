1/1
Dorothy Ann Grant
1937 - 2020
Dorothy Ann Grant

Jackson - Dorothy Grant, born March 16, 1937, in Jackson, MS, to Isadore and Esterlene Patrick, passed away on September 5, 2020. A graduate of Holy Ghost Catholic School, she received her LPN degree and training from the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

After working as an LPN at the University of Mississippi Medical Center for several years, she migrated to Chicago, IL, and worked in the same capacity at Cook County Hospital. She later returned to her home town as an entrepreneur and opened "PATRICK'S LOUNGE" on the same site as the old "CHICAGO INN" which was owned by her parents. Ms. Grant, affectionately called "Ms. Dot" by her patrons, was the sole owner and operator of PATRICK'S LOUNGE for many years. However, she later returned to nursing and worked until retirement as a LPN with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

Ms. Grant is survived by: her brother, Isadore (Deborah) Patrick Jr. of Vicksburg, MS; her children, Clifton Grant, Brenda Grant, Jackie (Kenneth) Bell, and Richard Grant; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. Visitation was held Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4-6 pm at Lakeover funeral home. A private graveside service is on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Garden Memorial Park.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lakeover Funeral Home
SEP
11
Graveside service
Garden Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
