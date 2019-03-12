|
|
Dorothy Anne Byrd
Madison - Dorothy Anne Byrd, 87, died peacefully with family by her side Sunday, March 10, at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. Anne was the daughter of Dorothy "Dot" and Timothy Craney of Lexington, MS. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Red Byrd, and her great-grandson, Matthew Butler.
A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday, Wednesday, March 13, at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Oxford, MS, with Rev. Robert Allen officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will begin prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at the church. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Anne and Red lived in Oxford for over 60 years and were devoted members of First Baptist Church. Anne began her teaching career in Yocona and continued impacting the lives of many students for over 30 years in the Lafayette County area. She was also named Star teacher at Lafayette High School. Following her retirement from teaching, Anne served as a Pink Lady at Oxford Baptist Memorial Hospital and was recognized as the oldest and longest serving Pink Lady.
Lovingly referred to her as "Granny", Anne's most treasured role was spending time with her family as Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. Her beautiful smile will be remembered by all who knew her.
Anne is survived by her daughters, Beverly Bennett and her husband, Wade, of Lonetree, CO, Leigh Johnston and her husband, Ken, of Canton, MS; grandchildren Ryan Johnston and his wife Lexie , of Memphis, TN, Whitney Anne Johnston Butler and her husband, Joel, of Arlington, TX; great-grandsons Samuel, Luke, and James Butler; sisters Peggy Frost , Betty Jo Wilson and husband, Dink, Mary Jane Ellison, and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Kindred Hospice and all the caring staff at St. Catherine's Siena II who fondly nicknamed Anne "Blue Byrd".
Memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655, , MS Chapter, 207 W. Jackson St. #1, Ridgeland, MS 39157, or Kindred Hospice, 106 Riverview Drive, Flowood, MS 39232.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 12, 2019