Dorothy Blount Stribling Hudspeth
Oxford - Dorothy Blount Stribling Hudspeth passed away on March 19, 2020, at the age of 96.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Jack Stribling and Friday Hudspeth; and her grandson Joseph Stribling.
Survivors include her two sons, Michael (Nancy) Stribling and Jack (Sherry) Stribling; two grandchildren, Shelby (Cody) Jones and Zac Stribling, as well as many loving relatives.
In lieu of visitation and a burial service a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020