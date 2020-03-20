Services
McClain-Hays Funeral Service - Philadelphia
1002 East Main Street
Philadelphia, MS 39350
(601) 656-1212
Dorothy Blount Stribling Hudspeth

Dorothy Blount Stribling Hudspeth Obituary
Dorothy Blount Stribling Hudspeth

Oxford - Dorothy Blount Stribling Hudspeth passed away on March 19, 2020, at the age of 96.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Jack Stribling and Friday Hudspeth; and her grandson Joseph Stribling.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael (Nancy) Stribling and Jack (Sherry) Stribling; two grandchildren, Shelby (Cody) Jones and Zac Stribling, as well as many loving relatives.

In lieu of visitation and a burial service a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
