Dorothy Carnes "Dot" Stephenson



Jackson - Dorothy Carnes "Dot" Stephenson, aged 90, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2019 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS surrounded by her loving family. We are blessed that she is at peace with her loving Savior today.



A native of Shelby, MS, Dot was born on May 28, 1928 in Shelby, MS to James Homer and Addie Mae Shamburger Carnes. She was a proud graduate of Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, MS (now MUW) where she was a member of the Rogue and the Black List Social Clubs. She was also a Miss. State University Pi Kappa Alpha little sister, where she met the love of her life, Lamar Stephenson, whom she married in June of 1949. They were married for almost 28 years until his death in 1977.



For over 35 years Dot served as Director of Colonial Heights Baptist Church Kindergarten, where she touched the lives of many children, their families and teachers. She made sure each child felt loved and was given the very best Christ-centered education possible. Dot was one of the last surviving charter members of Colonial Heights Baptist Church.



Dot was extremely talented, smart, creative and artistic! Her Christmas coffee cakes were treasured by the friends who received them. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting and being involved in a Women's Bible Study. She especially enjoyed playing bridge with several different groups and treasured the friends she made there.



Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Addie Mae Carnes, her husband Lamar Stephenson, and her sister Jean Carnes Rutherford. She is survived by her sons Jimmy (Levi) Stephenson of Madison, MS and Mike Stephenson of Jackson, MS. She was especially proud of her three grandchildren: Dr. C.J. Stephenson (Jessica) of New Orleans, LA, Seth Stephenson of Tokyo, Japan, and Beth Ann Stephenson of Madison, MS and her great-grandchild, Eleanor Ranae Stephenson. She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Carnes Stephenson, of Flora, MS and Tommye Carnes Street (Crawford), of Memphis, TN as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and three grand dogs - Yuki, Addie and Essi.



Visitation will be held at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 444 Northpark Drive in Ridgeland, MS, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 and from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the church followed by services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Flora City Cemetery in Flora, MS.



Memorials may be made to the Colonial Heights Baptist Church Weekday Ministries (Preschool Program) in Ridgeland, MS. Published in Clarion Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2019