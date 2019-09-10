Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Thrash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Cumberland "Dot" Thrash


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Cumberland "Dot" Thrash Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Cumberland Thrash

Ridgeland - Dorothy (Dot) Cumberland Thrash was born on January 20, 1931 and passed away on September 4, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10 until 11 AM with funeral service following at the Trinity Mausoleum Chapel located at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS.

Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Narwin (N. H.) Thrash. Her survivors include her two sons, Gary D. Thrash and his wife, Debbie of Ridgeland, MS; and Terry K. Thrash and his wife, Frances of Virginia Beach, VA; as well as 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the for continued research. You may make your memorial donation at https://www.alz.org/research.

You may view and sign the guestbook registry for Mrs. Thrash at www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now