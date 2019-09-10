|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Cumberland Thrash
Ridgeland - Dorothy (Dot) Cumberland Thrash was born on January 20, 1931 and passed away on September 4, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10 until 11 AM with funeral service following at the Trinity Mausoleum Chapel located at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Narwin (N. H.) Thrash. Her survivors include her two sons, Gary D. Thrash and his wife, Debbie of Ridgeland, MS; and Terry K. Thrash and his wife, Frances of Virginia Beach, VA; as well as 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the for continued research. You may make your memorial donation at https://www.alz.org/research.
You may view and sign the guestbook registry for Mrs. Thrash at www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019