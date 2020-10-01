1/1
Dorothy Epps Brown
1918 - 2020
Dorothy Epps Brown

Ridgeland - Dorothy Epps Brown, 101, is at peace and with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Glascow, Montana on October 3, 1918 to the late Robert Walter and Cora Kice Epps. She attended Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated in 1935, she also attended the University of Washington and the University of Kansas where she obtained a B.S. Degree in Education.

Dorothy's career was devoted to being a loving wife and mother making sure her children received their college degrees. Just as well, her five grandsons held a special place in her heart and she devoted much of her time to loving and guiding them. She leaves behind a tremendous legacy of faith, family, and faithfulness. In her final years she was bedridden and unable to walk, so we celebrate that she is now pain-free and walking again with her Savior at "home".

She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, James Fulton Brown, Sr. and her parents, Robert Walter and Cora Kice Epps, and brother, John Arnol Epps.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Janet Kathryn Robbins (Donald Lee Robbins), son, James Fulton Brown, Jr., (Suzanne Riley Brown), and grandsons, Scott Andrew Robbins (Devona Snider Robbins), Christopher Leigh Robbins, Kevin Daryl Robbins (Lynn Rogers Robbins), James Riley Brown (Amanda Hunter Brown), and Matthew Patrick Brown (Paula Barkley Brown). She also leaves a legacy for her eleven surviving great-grandchildren (by age): Wilson Kice Brown (22), Hunter Catherine Brown (20), Joy Grace Robbins (19), Josiah David Robbins (15), Gabe Riley Brown (15), Kenneth James Robbins (15), Peyton Elise Brown (15), Bonny Marie Robbins (13), Kellan Patrick Brown (13), Brigg Asher Brown (11) and Michael Langston Robbins (8). "Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
