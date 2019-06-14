Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Country Woods Baptist Church
6737 Siwell Rd.
Byram, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Country Woods Baptist Church
6737 Siwell Rd.
Byram, MS
Jackson - Dorothy J Fedrick, 94, passed away June 11, 2019 at home in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be 11-1pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Country Woods Baptist Church in Byram with Services at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park South Cemetery, Jackson, MS.

Dorothy was born in Philadelphia, MS and currently lived in Jackson, MS. She was a member of Country Woods Baptist Church. She was loved by all who new her. She enjoyed gardening and loved cooking country food for her family. She was loved by her grandchildren and great grand children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Fedrick, son, William Fedrick. Parents, Newt and Ludie Dewease, siblings, Clois Dewease, Marguerite Harrison, Christine Williams, and Rebecca Mowdy. Grandson, Ralph Sykes, great grandson John Sykes, and great great Grandson Auden Sykes. Survivors include sister, Mary Parker, daughters, Sue Sykes, Beverly Nordin (Larry), 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren.

Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 14, 2019
