Dorothy Freeman Jackson
Flora - Dorothy Freeman Jackson Lee died July 20, 2019.Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9 am to 10 am with a service at 10 am at Lakewood Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Dot was born on July 13, 1940 to the late John Freeman and Addie Burton Freeman Simmons in Yazoo City, MS. She spent her youth in Yazoo City, and at her grandparent's farm in Bentonia, MS.
She attended Hinds Junior College where she was a Hinds High Stepper. She later moved to Houston, TX where she met her future husband, George Jackson. They returned to his home state of North Carolina and settled in Roxboro to raise their family. While in Roxboro, Dot quickly integrated herself through the countless hours she spent at Roxboro Country Club, participating in local politics, and helping start and build the Person Senior High School Drill Team. She was known to many in the community through these activities and as a substitute teacher. Dot never slowed down and could be found also working with the United Way.
Once all her children graduated from high school, she switched her energy to the Board of Elections where she was chairperson for several years before she left Roxboro to return to her roots in Mississippi and marry her college sweetheart, Gerald Lee. Together, they moved to Flora, MS, only a few miles away from her beloved grandparent's farm.
She loved playing golf, dancing, and painting. She loved her days at Mayo Lake and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Dot is survived by her husband, Gerald Lee of Flora, MS. Dot is also survived by her children from her first marriage to the late George Jackson of Roxboro, NC, Burt (Nancy) of Severna Park, MD, Greg (Kim) of Lithia, FL, and Jan (Kevin Norr) of Wilmington, NC. Gammy Dot will be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren, Ben, Robert, Wesley, Maddie, Ainsley, Jackson, Savannah and Cameron. Dot leaves behind one brother, John (Freda) Freeman of Florence, MS.
Dot was preceded in death by her mother Addie, father John Freeman, stepfather Pete Simmons, and brother William Freeman.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Dorothy Lee can be made to Bentonia United Methodist Church at 142 Carter Street, PO Box 289, Flora, MS 39071.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 22, 2019