Dorothy Jean "Dot" Burnham Dearing
Dorothy Jean "Dot" Burnham Dearing was born in Ellisville, MS, on August 10, 1927, to George Luther Burnham and Eli Vashti Hough Burnham. She was raised from the age of 2, after the death of her mother, by her father and stepmother Delphia Eran Robinson Burnham. She died surrounded by family on January 21, 2020, in Dallas, TX.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Colonel M.F. (Jack) Dearing, her parents, and 3 siblings: J.V. Burnham, Virgie Burnham Davis, and Maxine Burnham Souther. She is survived by her daughters: Wanda Singletary (Larry) of Midland, TX; Jackie Stevens of Franklin, TN; and Kathy Fernandez of Dallas, TX. Grandchildren are: Brian Singletary (Taffy) of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia; Kelly Hammontree (Shay) of Midland, TX; Jackson Stevens of Franklin,TN; Rob Stevens (Whitney) of Chattanooga, TN; Christopher Howard, Allison Howard, and Daniel Fernandez of Dallas, TX. Great grandchildren include: Emma, Lora, & Prathibha Singletary; Ethan, Logan, & Hudson Hammontree; and Pharaoh Howard Jones. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Lee Burnham Denson, and numerous nieces and nephews of the Burnham and Dearing families.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10:30 to 12:00 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home, Clinton, MS. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 at Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, MS. Arrangements are under the direction of Wright & Ferguson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020