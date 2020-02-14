Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM
Clinton Cemetery
Clinton, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dearing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Burnham "Dot" Dearing


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jean Burnham "Dot" Dearing Obituary
Dorothy Jean "Dot" Burnham Dearing

Dorothy Jean "Dot" Burnham Dearing was born in Ellisville, MS, on August 10, 1927, to George Luther Burnham and Eli Vashti Hough Burnham. She was raised from the age of 2, after the death of her mother, by her father and stepmother Delphia Eran Robinson Burnham. She died surrounded by family on January 21, 2020, in Dallas, TX.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Colonel M.F. (Jack) Dearing, her parents, and 3 siblings: J.V. Burnham, Virgie Burnham Davis, and Maxine Burnham Souther. She is survived by her daughters: Wanda Singletary (Larry) of Midland, TX; Jackie Stevens of Franklin, TN; and Kathy Fernandez of Dallas, TX. Grandchildren are: Brian Singletary (Taffy) of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia; Kelly Hammontree (Shay) of Midland, TX; Jackson Stevens of Franklin,TN; Rob Stevens (Whitney) of Chattanooga, TN; Christopher Howard, Allison Howard, and Daniel Fernandez of Dallas, TX. Great grandchildren include: Emma, Lora, & Prathibha Singletary; Ethan, Logan, & Hudson Hammontree; and Pharaoh Howard Jones. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Lee Burnham Denson, and numerous nieces and nephews of the Burnham and Dearing families.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10:30 to 12:00 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home, Clinton, MS. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 at Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, MS. Arrangements are under the direction of Wright & Ferguson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -