Dorothy Jean Fields DeWeese
Hiawatha, KS - Dorothy Jean Fields DeWeese passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior at 80 years old Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Maple Heights Nursing Home Hiawatha, KS.
Our precious mother was preceded in death by her husband, James Archie Fields, and survived by her five children, Debbie Davis, Robin Perkins, Chuck Fields, Art Fields,and Daniel DeWeese. Loving grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 3, and great great grandmother of 2. Dot will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a dedicated and loving mother, friend and woman of faith.
Celebration of her life to be held Saturday March 30, 2019 at 3:00PM at Lakewood Funeral Home 6011 Clinton Blvd Jackson, MS 39209.
A grave side service will be held immediately following.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019