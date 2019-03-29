Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
For more information about
Dorothy DeWeese
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy DeWeese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Fields DeWeese


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Jean Fields DeWeese Obituary
Dorothy Jean Fields DeWeese

Hiawatha, KS - Dorothy Jean Fields DeWeese passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior at 80 years old Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Maple Heights Nursing Home Hiawatha, KS.

Our precious mother was preceded in death by her husband, James Archie Fields, and survived by her five children, Debbie Davis, Robin Perkins, Chuck Fields, Art Fields,and Daniel DeWeese. Loving grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 3, and great great grandmother of 2. Dot will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a dedicated and loving mother, friend and woman of faith.

Celebration of her life to be held Saturday March 30, 2019 at 3:00PM at Lakewood Funeral Home 6011 Clinton Blvd Jackson, MS 39209.

A grave side service will be held immediately following.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now