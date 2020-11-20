1/
Dorothy Jean Lingle
1933 - 2020
Dorothy Jean Lingle

Crystal Springs - Jean Grantham Lingle, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lakeview Hospital in Mandeville, LA. Mrs. Lingle was born November 6, 1933 in Gatesville, MS, to Carl and Mable Grantham. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, MS.

A family service will be held at Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11am. A public graveside service will follow at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Lingle was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. She was an avid golfer and member of Rolling Hills Country Club. Mrs. Lingle loved to cook and shared many of her recipes with others. She loved playing bridge with friends and was a member of the Bridge Club. She was a lifetime member and past president (1973) of the Junior Auxiliary.

Mrs. Lingle is survived by her sons, Steve (Teresa) of Olive Branch, Mark (Pam) of Mandeville, LA, and Carl (Jennifer) of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Wendy Lingle of Brandon, Rebecca Phillips (Locke) of Oxford, Barrett Lingle of New York, NY; Will Lingle USA of Fort Campbell, KY and Liz Lingle of Crystal Springs; great grandchildren, Mary Glenn and Neely Phillips of Oxford; sisters, Carlene (Lynn) Ainsworth and Ann Greer of Crystal Springs; brother, Carey (Clara) of Vicksburg; sister-in-law, Peggy Grantham of North Carolina; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lynn Lingle; her parents, Carl and Mable Grantham; brothers, Larry Grantham and Ronnie Grantham; brothers-in-law, Odell Greer, Earl Kennedy and OG Touchstone; sisters-in-law, Henri Alyce Grantham, Carolyn Kennedy and Betty Touchstone.

Jean loved her family and friends and will be missed by so many.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, MS.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stringer Funeral Home
