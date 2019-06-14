|
Dorothy Kendrick
- - Dorothy Kendrick, 87, passed away June 7, 2019 at home.
Services will be Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Collis Hill Church of Christ Holiness USA in Terry. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson is handling arrangements.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Mrs. Kendrick, a homemaker and retired GE employee, was a longtime member of Collis Hill Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Alfred Kendrick Sr.; daugthers, Pamela Kendrick Taylor and Verna Kendrick Nwajagu.
She is survived by daughters, Corine (John) Clemons of Huntersville, NC, Verlean (Richard) Brown of Orlando, FL, Doris Brown of Baltimore, MD, Alfrednett (Nelson) Atkinson of Jackson, MS, Jeannette Williams of Jackson, MS, Pattie (Jimmie) Gates of Jackson, sons, Alfred (Shannon) Kendrick Jr. of Terry, MS and Avon Kendrick of San Diego, CA; Fifteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of other family members.
The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall following the services.
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 14 to June 15, 2019