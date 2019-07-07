|
Dorothy L. Murray Parkman
Clinton - Dorothy L. Murray Parkman, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10am -11am at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be at 11am in the funeral home chapel with interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
She was born October 20, 1928, in Winston County, MS. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Walter C. Murray.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Parkman, Sr.; children, Steve Murray (Linda), Stan Murray (Debbie), Mark Murray (Verna), Suzanne Damron (Bill), James Parkman, Jr., Mark Parkman (Debra), Bruce Parkman (Joy), Joel Parkman; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jean Berry (Bill).
She lived a happy life.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 7, 2019