Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
Dorothy L. Murray Parkman


1928 - 2019
Dorothy L. Murray Parkman Obituary
Dorothy L. Murray Parkman

Clinton - Dorothy L. Murray Parkman, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10am -11am at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be at 11am in the funeral home chapel with interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

She was born October 20, 1928, in Winston County, MS. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Walter C. Murray.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Parkman, Sr.; children, Steve Murray (Linda), Stan Murray (Debbie), Mark Murray (Verna), Suzanne Damron (Bill), James Parkman, Jr., Mark Parkman (Debra), Bruce Parkman (Joy), Joel Parkman; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jean Berry (Bill).

She lived a happy life.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 7, 2019
