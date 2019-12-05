Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Chastain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lauderdale Chastain


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Lauderdale Chastain Obituary
Dorothy Lauderdale Chastain

Jackson - Dorothy Lauderdale Chastain, 6/24/24 - 12/3/19. Dot was a life-long member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Dot graduated from Jackson Central High School, worked at the Post Office and then served the state of Mississippi in a number of clerical and administrative posts for 40 years.

She is predeceased by her parents Giles Lawrence and Pearl Lauderdale, her husband James Chastain, siblings Giles Louis, Elizabeth Ranager and Nina Lee Allen Hilton.

Visitation will be at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 12:30 on Friday, December 6, followed by services at 1:30. Memorial donations may be made in Dot's name to St. Luke's UMC, 621 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -