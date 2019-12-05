|
Dorothy Lauderdale Chastain
Jackson - Dorothy Lauderdale Chastain, 6/24/24 - 12/3/19. Dot was a life-long member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Dot graduated from Jackson Central High School, worked at the Post Office and then served the state of Mississippi in a number of clerical and administrative posts for 40 years.
She is predeceased by her parents Giles Lawrence and Pearl Lauderdale, her husband James Chastain, siblings Giles Louis, Elizabeth Ranager and Nina Lee Allen Hilton.
Visitation will be at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 12:30 on Friday, December 6, followed by services at 1:30. Memorial donations may be made in Dot's name to St. Luke's UMC, 621 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019