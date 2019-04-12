Dorothy Ledbetter



Byram - Dorothy Owens Ledbetter, age 97, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on April 19, 1921 in Hinds County, MS to Annie and Burt Owens.



Dorothy was a 1939 graduate of Central High School in Jackson. She met the love of her life, Dan Houston Ledbetter when they talked at the fence between Central High School and St, Joseph High School. She and Dan married on October 17, 1939. They were married nearly 60 years before he preceded her in death in 1998.



Dorothy worked with her husband and family in their grocery business, Star Grocery and Market. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved children, grandchildren, friends, and her pets. Her home in Byram, MS was the gathering place for holidays and celebrations for family and friends. She treasured her time with her loved ones and embraced every moment with them.



Survived by:



Daughter, Gaylyn Pleasant (Albert), Byram, MS; Son-in-law, Jewel Barlow, Silver Spring, MD; Grandchildren: Brad Barlow (Kathy), Pittsburgh, PA, Todd Barlow (Karen),Raleigh, NC, Tim Ross (Amy), Dalton, GA, Dan Barlow (Laura), Birmingham, AL, Compton Ross (Karen), Madison, MS, Laura Beth Hellinghausen, Brandon, MS, Chandler Pleasant (Whitney), Madison, MS; Great-grandchildren: Stephen Barlow, Raleigh, NC, Jewel Kathryn Barlow, Pittsburgh, PA, Emmy Ross, Dalton, GA,Daniel Barlow, Raleigh, NC, Jack Barlow, Pittsburgh, PA, Olivia Ross, Dalton, GA, Cameron Ross, Madison, MS, Compton Ross, Madison, MS, Ellianne Barlow, Birmingham, AL, Win Pleasant, Madison, MS, Caroline Pleasant, Madison, MS;



Extended Family: Rex and Carol Baker, Brandon, MS, Hillary Mattei (Alec), Baton Rouge, LA, Rachel Baker, Brandon, MS; Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Preceded in death by her husband, Dan Houston Ledbetter, her daughter, Diane Ledbetter Barlow.



Friends and family may call on Saturday, April, 13th from 11-1 at Chancellor Funeral Home, 7225 Siwell Road, Byram, MS. Visitation will be followed by a service beginning at 1:00.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Blair E, Batson, Hospital for Children. Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary