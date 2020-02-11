Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Resources
Dorothy Rogers Obituary
Dorothy Rogers

Florence - Dorothy O'Neil Rogers, 83, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home in Florence. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. and again on Friday, February 14 at 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service at 1:00 P.M. at Chancellor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

Mrs. Rogers was born in Mt. Olive to Phillip and Jewel O'Neil. She moved from Pearl to Florence 20 years ago. Mrs. Rogers was a member of Briar Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. She was an excellent mother, grandmother, and devoted wife who always put everyone before herself. Of course, she was known for her Sunday dinners.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Mark Rogers and brother, J. L. O'Neil. She is survived by her husband, John Rogers; son, Tim Rogers and wife Angie of Flora; daughter, Becky Odom and husband Jimbo of Florence; sister, Ruby King of Pearl; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
