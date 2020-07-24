1/1
Dorothy Rowan
1928 - 2020
Jackson - Dorothy Jean Hunter Rowan, 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Private family services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, with burial at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Rowan was born Jan. 28, 1928 in Memphis TN. She graduated from Ole Miss, where she was a member of KD sorority and class favorite for 2 years. She also met the love of her life, Charlie Rowan, there and they were married July 22, 1955.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Snell Hunter and Mamie Ernestine Hunter, her husband, Charlie Rowan; daughter, Liz Rowan Neely; sister, Carolyn Caldwell and her precious grandson, Samuel McLaurin Neely.

Mrs. Rowan is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Rowan O'Connor (Danny), son in law, Robert Neely, grandchildren, Daniel O'Connor (Ashley), Clayton O'Connor, Callie O'Connor Anthony (Kirk), Josh Neely (Katie), Max Neely (Erin), Charlie Neely, and Eliza Neely, and seven wonderful great- grandchildren.

Mrs. Rowan's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hospice Ministries and Compere's Nursing Home for loving her and the excellent care they showed to her over the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
