Dorothy Salvant
Ridgeland - Dorothy Ann Head Salvant, 84, died March 25, 2020 after fighting Parkinson's for over 20 years. She joined her parents, daughter Donna Ann Finch and daughter-in-law Cindy Heyl in peaceful and eternal rest.
Dot was born May 9, 1935 to William Clyde and Cora Frances Jordan Head. After growing up in Gulfport, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Mississippi College, while living in Clinton and raising her children. Dot worked for the State Department of Welfare and taught sociology at local colleges. She was an active member of Mt. Salus Presbyterian for many years, then Providence until her declining health limited activities. She moved to Madison in 2010, then to The Orchard in Ridgeland in 2016.
Dot retired at an early age and continued to embrace life through extensive world travel and time spent with family and friends. She was known for her incredibly vivid memory, intelligence, strength, resilience, calmness and peace even among the deepest tragedy. She was fiercely independent and WWII frugal, but so exceptionally generous. She loved all of nature and the simplest pleasures in life. She enjoyed volunteering at the Clinton Community Nature Center. She especially loved spending summers with her sister Frances and brother-in-law Dr. Harry Schroeder in the beautiful Estes Park, Colorado Rockies.
Perhaps Dot's greatest joy was being Mimi to her four grandchildren. Through countless times together and lots of adventures, she created lifelong memories for them. In recent years, she cherished her great-grandchildren.
Dot is also survived by children Bill Salvant and Debbie Minor (Doug); grandchildren Jordan McKinley, Camille McKinley Hensley (John), Alex Finch, Jamie Finch; great-grandchildren Grant and James Finch, and Mack, Wils and Hays Hensley; Suzy Finch; Jordan family cousins; and extended family that added so much joy to her life. Dot was dearly and passionately loved and will be deeply missed by all those her precious life touched. Blessed were those privileged to know her.
The family would like to express special appreciation to Dr. Marion Wofford and the kind souls at The Orchard. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests support of Mississippi Toughest Kids Foundation Camp Kamassa Box 520 Crystal Springs, MS 39059 601-892-1117 [email protected]
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020