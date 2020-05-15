Dorothy Shamburger
Madison - Dorothy Elizabeth Talbert Shamburger of Madison, MS went to be with her husband Gordon in their heavenly home on May 13, 2020. Dot is survived by her son Gaines of Clinton, MS, her daughter Trish Melech and grandson Parker Melech (Katie), of Tampa, FL, two grand-daughters, Dr. Susan Shamburger (Clint Smith) and Dr. Amye Shamburger (Chad Alexander), and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1300 W. Capitol St., Jackson, MS 39203. Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for a detailed obituary.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2020.