Dorothy Shamburger
Dorothy Shamburger

Madison - Dorothy Elizabeth Talbert Shamburger of Madison, MS went to be with her husband Gordon in their heavenly home on May 13, 2020. Dot is survived by her son Gaines of Clinton, MS, her daughter Trish Melech and grandson Parker Melech (Katie), of Tampa, FL, two grand-daughters, Dr. Susan Shamburger (Clint Smith) and Dr. Amye Shamburger (Chad Alexander), and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1300 W. Capitol St., Jackson, MS 39203. Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for a detailed obituary.






Published in Clarion Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
