Dorothy Stevens Rogers



Clinton - Mrs. Dorothy Stevens Rogers, 95, of Clinton died September 22 at Brookdale Senior Living in Clinton, Mississippi. She grew up in New Castle, KY, and had lived in Clinton since 1955. She received her Bachelors in Library Science and Masters in Guidance Counseling from Mississippi College. She was a retired guidance counselor; a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton for 65 years, member of the Walter Leake chapter of the DAR; the Clinton Study Club; the MC Faculty Wives; and Sunday School teacher.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her first husband Dr. William Stevens, and her second husband Shelby Rogers.



Survivors include three sons, Dr. William Stevens III (Pat) of Fort Collins, CO; David Stevens (Billie) of Clinton, MS; and Dr. John Stevens (Sue) of Flora, MS; 8 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Saturday morning, with visitation beforehand at 9:00 at First Baptist Church, Clinton, MS.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Clinton.









