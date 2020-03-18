|
Dorothy T. Brown
Petal - Dorothy T. Brown, 91, of Petal, passed away at Merit Health Wesley Hospital on Sunday, March 15, 2020. A graveside service was held in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of Petal United Methodist Church. Her greatest joy was her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Winstead and Onie Tramel; son-in-law, Steve Watkins; five brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her husband of seventy-one and a half years, Marion Brown of Petal; three sons, Paul Brown of Starkville, Marion L. (Becky) Brown, III of Lebanon, TN, Jeff (Mandy) Brown of Petal; a daughter, Janet Watkins of Brandon; a sister, Sue (Bill) Grissett of Madison; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020