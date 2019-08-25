|
|
Dorothy Wray Russell
Brandon - Dorothy Wray Russell, age 89 of Brandon, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with Brother Roy Lively officiating. Interment will follow in Johns Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.
Dorothy was born in Flora, MS on December 7, 1929 to the late Roy Hopson and Hettie Whitehead Hopson.
She was a member of First Baptist of Brandon and was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Russell.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Sandra Maddox (Skipper) of Johns, MS, Vicki Russell and Denise Russell Kelly both of Brandon, MS; granddaughter, Candace Barnett (Matt); great-grandson, Caleb Barnett; sisters, Nancy Thompson (H.T.) of Hattiesburg, MS and Billie Logan of Raymond, MS; sister-in-law, Mildred Russell of Birmingham, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 25, 2019