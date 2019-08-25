Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Dorothy Wray Russell


1929 - 2019
Dorothy Wray Russell Obituary
Dorothy Wray Russell

Brandon - Dorothy Wray Russell, age 89 of Brandon, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with Brother Roy Lively officiating. Interment will follow in Johns Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.

Dorothy was born in Flora, MS on December 7, 1929 to the late Roy Hopson and Hettie Whitehead Hopson.

She was a member of First Baptist of Brandon and was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Russell.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Sandra Maddox (Skipper) of Johns, MS, Vicki Russell and Denise Russell Kelly both of Brandon, MS; granddaughter, Candace Barnett (Matt); great-grandson, Caleb Barnett; sisters, Nancy Thompson (H.T.) of Hattiesburg, MS and Billie Logan of Raymond, MS; sister-in-law, Mildred Russell of Birmingham, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 25, 2019
