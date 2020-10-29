Dottie (Buffington) Barger



Born February 26, 1935 in Mize, MS



Our beloved mother and friend, Dottie Barger, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.



Dottie retired from the City of Jackson after serving for 33 years. She was a personal assistant to Mayor Dale Danks, Jr. and also worked in the personnel department. After retiring from the City of Jackson, she went to work for Mayor Danks in his law office. She moved to Pensacola, FL after retiring from the law office in the early 90s and was where she called home for the remainder of her life. Dottie took art classes and became a very good painter! She was an avid reader, loved to cook and work in her garden. She loved to sew and make clothes, curtains and did other needle work for the family and friends. Dottie was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church in Perdido. She adored her church friends and loved them like family.



We take comfort in knowing she's reunited with loved ones who she has been missing for a long time.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Erwin "Brushy" Barger; her son, Kevin Egbert; her parents, Annie and WM Buffington; her brothers, Jack and AD Buffington; and her previous husband, Jim Egbert (father of Andrew).



Dottie is survived by her son, Andrew Egbert of Pensacola, FL; grandson, Nathan Egbert; her daughter, Kim Clarke (Dane) of Florence, MS; grandchildren, Zac and Kristen; great grandchild, Carson; as well as, her adopted son, Lawrence Richardson and of course her cat, Mardi.



She leaves behind many other family members and friends who loved her dearly and will miss her. There will not be a memorial service but a donation can be made in her name to the local humane society or animal shelter.



This was my mom's favorite song, love Andrew



"Morning Has Broken"



By Cat Stephens









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store