|
|
Douglas W. Holton
Brandon - Douglas Walton Holton, 58, passed from this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Monday, at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood, Miss. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel with following internment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Doug was born in Winston County Hospital in Louisville, Miss. He was a football player at Pearl High School and was in the class of 1979. He studied computer science and advanced mathematics at Mississippi State University and Jackson State University, where he won the Collegiate Award for Mathematics. He was inducted into Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. When he was able, he enjoyed hunting and was quite the shot. He loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Holton, and his mother, Carolyn Holton. He is survived by two sons, Kyle Holton and wife Sunni, and Chadwick M. Holton; two brothers, Danny Holton and wife Karen, and Darrell Holton; two nieces Erica and Christin Holton; and two grandchildren, Whitt and Hattie Holton.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019