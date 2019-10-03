Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home
Ridgeland, MS
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home
Ridgeland, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Ridgway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Wallace Ridgway


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Wallace Ridgway Obituary
Douglas Wallace Ridgway

Brandon - Douglas Wallace Ridgway, 60, of Brandon, MS went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019.

Douglas was born in Jackson, MS on May 11, 1959 to Juanita Wallace and William Bryant Ridgway. He attended Jackson Prep, The University of Mississippi and received his MBA from Millsaps College.

Doug married Deana Haden in 2010. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved sports, hunting and fishing. Doug was also a proud member of The Kappa Alpha Order at Ole Miss and a member of Galloway Methodist Church.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Deana Kay Ridgway; his mother, Juanita Ridgway; three siblings, William Bryant Ridgway, Jr., Anita Ruth Ridgway and James Lewis Ridgway. He is predeceased by his father, William Bryant Ridgway and sister, Patricia Ann Ridgway.

Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS on October 4, 2019 at 10:00 am with a Christian Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:00 am.

Memorial donations may be made in Doug's name to .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now