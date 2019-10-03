|
Douglas Wallace Ridgway
Brandon - Douglas Wallace Ridgway, 60, of Brandon, MS went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019.
Douglas was born in Jackson, MS on May 11, 1959 to Juanita Wallace and William Bryant Ridgway. He attended Jackson Prep, The University of Mississippi and received his MBA from Millsaps College.
Doug married Deana Haden in 2010. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved sports, hunting and fishing. Doug was also a proud member of The Kappa Alpha Order at Ole Miss and a member of Galloway Methodist Church.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Deana Kay Ridgway; his mother, Juanita Ridgway; three siblings, William Bryant Ridgway, Jr., Anita Ruth Ridgway and James Lewis Ridgway. He is predeceased by his father, William Bryant Ridgway and sister, Patricia Ann Ridgway.
Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS on October 4, 2019 at 10:00 am with a Christian Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:00 am.
Memorial donations may be made in Doug's name to .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019