Doyle Halford Fulton
Carthage - Doyle Halford Fulton, was born near Lena, Mississippi, on April 17, 1929, to Edna and Hal Halford. She died on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at a skilled nursing facility in Austin, Texas.
Visitation will be at Wilcox Funeral Home in Carthage, Mississippi on Wednesday, February 6, at 11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Hal; her sister Exa Halford Sartin; her husband, Carl H. Fulton; and her son, Carl H.
Fulton, Jr.
Survivors include her son Hal Edwin Fulton, of Austin, Texas, as well as two granddaughters, Tara Fulton Butzlaff of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Rebecca Fulton Williamson of Carthage, Mississippi; and one great-granddaughter, Alyssa Williamson of Carthage, Mississippi.
Doyle specifically requested that in lieu of flowers, friends should do something nice for someone else. She made life interesting and fun for those around her, and she will be sorely missed.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019