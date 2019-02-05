Services
Wilcox Funeral Home
106 Jordan Street
Carthage, MS 39051
(601) 267-8081
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wilcox Funeral Home
106 Jordan Street
Carthage, MS 39051
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilcox Funeral Home
106 Jordan Street
Carthage, MS 39051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doyle Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doyle Halford Fulton


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doyle Halford Fulton Obituary
Doyle Halford Fulton

Carthage - Doyle Halford Fulton, was born near Lena, Mississippi, on April 17, 1929, to Edna and Hal Halford. She died on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at a skilled nursing facility in Austin, Texas.

Visitation will be at Wilcox Funeral Home in Carthage, Mississippi on Wednesday, February 6, at 11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Hal; her sister Exa Halford Sartin; her husband, Carl H. Fulton; and her son, Carl H.

Fulton, Jr.

Survivors include her son Hal Edwin Fulton, of Austin, Texas, as well as two granddaughters, Tara Fulton Butzlaff of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Rebecca Fulton Williamson of Carthage, Mississippi; and one great-granddaughter, Alyssa Williamson of Carthage, Mississippi.

Doyle specifically requested that in lieu of flowers, friends should do something nice for someone else. She made life interesting and fun for those around her, and she will be sorely missed.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information