Dreama Slay Hawes
1931 - 2020
Dreama Slay Hawes

Flowood - Dreama Slay Hawes passed away at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS on June 9, 2020 at age 89.

Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on 6011 Clinton Blvd. in Jackson, MS 39029. Visitation hours are from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Bobby McGuffie, Flowood Baptist Church, will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the extended obituary and online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
