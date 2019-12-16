|
Duane Lee Andrews
In Memory of DUANE L. ANDREWS
1/8/31 - 12/14/19
Duane Lee Andrews was born in Waukegan, IL. on January 8, 1931, to Joseph Andrews and Opal Prater Andrews. He passed peacefully at his home in Clinton, MS, on December 14, 2019, surrounded with love by his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharon Fannin Andrews; his four children and their spouses: Daniel Andrews (Chris Walker), Julie Andrews Seal (Michael Seal), Scott Andrews (Ann Andrews), and Mary Chris Andrews Foulks (James "Jay" Foulks); and his four grandchildren, Kathryn "Kate" Durant, Jessica Klein, Kathryn "Kat" Seal, and Patrick Dyer.
A graduate of Grayslake H.S. and Northern Illinois State College, Duane was an Air Force veteran, former teacher, and a retired plant manager. He was a devout Catholic and member of The Knights of Columbus.
Duane was an active lifetime member of Lion's Club International, and held various offices in local chapters in WV, PA, FL and MS, and served as a District Governor in both FL and MS. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Lion's Conklin Center for the Blind and for the Florida Lion's Camp for the Blind. He was the recipient of The Crusader Award for Lionism in 1981 and his outstanding service was recognized with a Melvin Jones Fellowship in 1988.
Duane Andrews was a leader who dedicated his life to service to others, but his role as husband and father is what will be most remembered by his family. His wonderful, rare smiles that usually had to be teased out of him, his pride in his children and grandchildren - often not apparent to them until they needed him most or had gained wisdom as adults themselves - and his undeniable devotion and love for his "Mrs. America", Sharon, is what they will remember. His greatest legacy to them is his love.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Holy Savior Church in Clinton, MS at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20th, with memorial mass immediately following at 11 a.m. A memorial gathering for his Lion's Club family in Florida will be held at a time and location TBD, and internment service with military honors will be in the Biloxi National Cemetary on a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to a or to the Grayslake Historical Society, Box 185, Grayslake, IL 60060
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019