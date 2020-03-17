Services
Earl D. "Sonny" Burkett Jr.


1933 - 2020
Earl D. "Sonny" Burkett Jr. Obituary
Earl D "Sonny" Burkett, Jr.

Brandon - Earl D "Sonny" Burkett, Jr., age 86 of the Oakdale Community passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 2:00pm from Oakdale Baptist Church with visitation starting at 12:00pm until service time. Interment will follow in Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will also be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.

Sonny was born in Jackson, MS on October 25, 1933, to the late Earl D Burkett, Sr. and Mavis Holden Burkett. He was a diesel mechanic for many years and an avid fisherman. Sonny served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Talladega.

He was a devoted father and grandfather and he considered many as his own children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Earl "Sonny" D Burkett, III, Wendy Crumbley (Rod) and Terri May (Mike); grandchildren, Jill Farmer Lacey Franks (Joey), Cass Biggers, Kaylen Smith (Kevin); great grandchildren, Arabella Smith, Luke Smith and Gunner Smith; he is also survived by his sister, Joan Burkett Keller. He was preceded in death by a son, Lennis Randall Robbins.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
