Earl Hubbard



Ridgeland - The final rites for Earl Thomas Hubbard will be held at Garden Memorial Park (graveside), Jackson, MS at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23. Family and friends may visit 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday at New Hope Baptist Church, (Hamilton/Roach Street) Jackson, MS. Mr. Hubbard, 82, died May 16 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.









