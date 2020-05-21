Earl Hubbard
Earl Hubbard

Ridgeland - The final rites for Earl Thomas Hubbard will be held at Garden Memorial Park (graveside), Jackson, MS at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23. Family and friends may visit 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday at New Hope Baptist Church, (Hamilton/Roach Street) Jackson, MS. Mr. Hubbard, 82, died May 16 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden Memorial Park
