Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS
View Map
Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Cemetery
Flora, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earline Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earline Edwards


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earline Edwards Obituary
Earline Edwards

Canton - Earline Purvis Edwards, 86, passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Hospice Ministries. Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday April 26, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland preceded by visitation from 9am until time of service. Burial will be 2:00pm Friday at Bethel Cemetery in Flora.

Survivors include her sons, Wesley Edwards (Rene') of Madison and Larry Edwards (Vicki) of Brandon; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; I niece and 1 nephew.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now