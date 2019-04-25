|
|
Earline Edwards
Canton - Earline Purvis Edwards, 86, passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Hospice Ministries. Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday April 26, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland preceded by visitation from 9am until time of service. Burial will be 2:00pm Friday at Bethel Cemetery in Flora.
Survivors include her sons, Wesley Edwards (Rene') of Madison and Larry Edwards (Vicki) of Brandon; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; I niece and 1 nephew.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019