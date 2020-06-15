Earline V. Cox



Clinton - Earline V. Cox passed from this life to her eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A private family celebration of life service of was held at Lakewood Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Lakewood Cemetery on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 A. M.



Earline was born on June 13, 1924, in the Mountain Creek community south of Florence, Ms. She was the daughter of Earl L. and Lillie Mae Hilton Van Zandt of Jackson, and graduated from Central High School in 1942 and Jackson Commercial College.



Earline met her husband, J. D. Cox, when she was employed with Commercial Bank and he was employed with Deposit Guaranty Bank. They married May 12, 1946, after his return from World War II.



Earline was a member of First United Methodist Church, Clinton, MS, she attended the Fellowship Sunday School Class and sang in the Sr. Adult Choir. She enjoyed gardening and jigsaw puzzles. She was a fantastic cook who displayed a sweet spirit of hospitality to friends and family. She found a joy in the simple thing of life, but she especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr.& Mrs. E. L. Van Zandt; her husband, James D. "Jimmy" Cox; son- in- law, Jack Jordan; nephew, Rusty Van Zandt; sister-in- law, Sue Harvey Van Zandt; sister-in-law, and Carol Fulmer Van Zandt.



She is survived by her children, Ann Winborne (Harold) of Clinton, MS; Jean Jordan of Maumelle, AR; Rev. David Cox (Dale) of Hernando, MS. Grandchildren, Wes Winborne (Carly) of Clinton, MS; Drew Jordan (Lindsey) of Maumelle, AR; Ben Cox (Rachel) of Clinton, MS; Rachel Cox of Jackson, MS; Olivia Hubbard of Port Allen, LA; Samuel Cox & Joel Cox of Hernando, MS; 7 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; Brothers, Ed Van Zandt of Ridgeland, MS & Leonard Van Zandt of Clinton, MS.



Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Clinton, 100 Mt. Salus Dr., Clinton, MS 39056 or the charity of your choosing.









