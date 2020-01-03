Services
Earnest Lee Frierson Obituary
Earnest Lee Frierson

Jackson - Earnest Lee Frierson, 76 passed away on December 29, 2019 at the Select Belhaven Baptist Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was a member of Lynch Street CME Church in Jackson, MS where he worshipped with his family.

A retired educator from the Madison County Public School System, Itawamba Junior College, Oakley Training School. He began his college education at the Mississippi Valley State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and Career Development. He completed a Master of Science in Counseling from Jackson State University. In 2000 he retired from Oakley Training School where he uplifted young men through education and guidance.

He enjoyed driving his excited children around the city in his taxi cab, one of his part-time endeavors.

His Remembrance Service was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Lynch Street C.M.E. Church, 2175 J.R. Lynch St., Jackson, MS 39209, 5:00 until 6:00 pm.

His Life Celebration Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 593 N. Green Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 with the Reverend Dr. Wayne Wiliams, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Porter's Memorial Park in Tupelo, MS.

Viewing will be on Saturday, one hour prior to service.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Muriel Frierson, three sons, Marcus (Tylita) Frierson of Memphis, TN, Malcolm (Nicole) Frierson of Dallas, TX, Mario Frierson of Jackson, MS, one daughter, Susan Frierson of Byram, MS, three sisters, Darletha Grayson of Tupelo, MS, Bettye Ford of Starkville, MS, Christine Brice of Gulfport, MS, one brother, Allenton Frierson of Tupelo, MS, three grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
